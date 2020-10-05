Venezolano Francisco Cervelli dice adiós al béisbol

Francisco Cervelli anunció su retiro como jugador profesional de béisbol tras alegar que “ha llegado el momento de anteponer mi salud”
El pelotero venezolano Francisco Cervelli anunció su retiro como jugador profesional de béisbol tras alegar que coloca fin a su carrera “porque ha llegado el momento de anteponer mi salud a lo mucho que disfruto este juego”.
Medios deportivos recuerdan que Cervelli sufrió una grave lesión el pasado 22 de agosto cuando un foul bateado por Adam Eaton a 100 mph, impactó en su cabeza causándole una conmoción cerebral que lo mandó a la lista de lesionados.
A través de Instagram, con una emotiva carta, le hizo saber la noticia a sus seguidores:
“Hoy quiero compartir con todos ustedes una decisión que para mí es trascendental:
Se los cuento por aquí, porque soy consciente de que sin la ayuda y apoyo de muchos de ustedes, mis 18 años de carrera no habrían sido posibles, y quería aprovechar para agradecerles por tanto apoyo y cariño en este tiempo.
Durante esta carrera sufrí accidentes, tomé algunas malas decisiones pero también experimenté grandes alegrías, me divertí muchísimo y recibí muestras increíbles de hermandad de muchas personas que llevo en el corazón. Me queda también el orgullo de sentir que constantemente convertí lo imposible en posible. Me retiro contento, satisfecho porque me entregué a este juego maravilloso con el alma y di todo lo que tenía.
Imposible no pensar en todas aquellas personas excepcionales, personal o profesionalmente, que me enseñaron a ser mejor beisbolista y mejor persona. Tengo el privilegio de llamar a muchos de ustedes familia, porque eso fueron para mí a lo largo de estos años.
Me retiro porque ha llegado el momento de anteponer mi salud a lo mucho que disfruto este juego. Por mucho tiempo luché contra mis contusiones porque pensaba que el beisbol era mi vida. Y en cierto sentido lo seguirá siendo siempre. Pero es claro que mi vida es más amplia que el beisbol. Y debo pensar primero en mí, también en mi familia, en mi propio bienestar mental y físico y en lo que está por venir. Es por esto que tomo esta decisión. Es tiempo.
Quiero finalmente agradecer en particular, a Dios, @yankees @pirates @braves y @marlins por apoyarme y confiar en mí. A todos mis coaches y mis compañeros, a mis agentes, especialmente a Rafa @mlb_agent y finalmente a todos los fanáticos, porque sin su pasión y apoyo, este juego seguramente no sería tan, pero tan divertido como lo fue para mí.
La gente me pregunta si valió la pena tanta sangre, sudor y lágrimas ¡Claro que valió y vale la pena! Porque el beisbol fue, es y será uno de mis grandes amores.
That’s amore!
¡Gracias siempre! Nos seguiremos viendo”.
Today, I want to share the difficult decision I’ve made to end my career as a professional baseball player. I feel it’s important to share this with you, the fans, because your support throughout my 18-year long career has meant so much – you helped make my journey possible. During my career, I encountered injuries and made some bad decisions. But, I also learned so much. This game has brought me endless joy and happiness. I’ve received incredible support by so many, including countless teammates – my brothers in baseball – that I will carry in my heart forever. I also hold great pride in knowing that I strived to constantly make the impossible possible. My advice? Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish your dreams. If I did it, you can do it too. Today, I retire happy and fully satisfied, because I gave my heart and soul to this wonderful game. I am retiring because the time has come to put my health before my career. For a long time, I put baseball first, through countless concussions and injuries, because this game was my life; my whole world. But it’s clear to me now that my future holds so much more. For the first time in a long time, I know my health and wellness needs to be the leadoff. It’s time. My journey in this game would be nothing without the exceptional people that have supported me along the way, personally and professionally. I thank God and my family for their unconditional love and support. To the Yankees, Pirates, Braves, Marlins, the MLB teams that gave a young kid from Venezuela a chance at this game, I am eternally grateful. To my coaches and teammates (too many to name) and my agent, thank you for pushing me to be the best ballplayer I could be. Lastly, to the fans… the Cisco Kid is nothing without you. Thank you for everything. I will never forget all that this game has taught me. I wouldn’t trade the blood, sweat and tears for anything in the world. This game will always be my greatest love, because… well, THAT’S AMORE!
