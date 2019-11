Los Nacionales de Whashington le dieron las gracias a Gerardo Parra

View this post on Instagram

Dear @Nationals fans: You already heard the news that I won’t be back for the 2020 season with our World Series Champion team, and it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but I feel blessed with all the things we shared together and the new opportunities that God is giving me with @yomiuri.giants. #npb I just want to say thank you, to the @Nationals organization, to Henry Blanco and Dave Martínez for trusting me, to my teammates, to the media, and especially to the awesome and amazing fans of DC for giving me the opportunity to live the best chapter of my career and helping us get the fight finished. On behalf of my baby girls @tvictoriamp88, my wife @tvictoriam, and my family I just want to say THANK YOU! I will never, ever, forget what we lived in 2019 in Washington, where the Parra Shark was born and belongs. I’m gonna miss you all, but my heart will always be with you all. I will cherish this past season for the rest of my life and I hope to have your support in this new challenge. With all the love and good vibes, Gerardo Parra ❤🦈 Forever #ParraShark