J Balvin estrenó el videoclip de su nuevo tema promocional “Rojo”

View this post on Instagram

happy to see everyone is enjoying the #rojo video. @jbalvin & I worked really hard to make something experiential, raw, and from the heart . For anyone reaching out saying you related to the piece in some way or another – got the feels, cried, smiled, got sad, laughed.. as long as you felt something inside, you have no idea how much it means to us @boyinthecastle 🦾🏰💔❤️💔