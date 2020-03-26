Harry Styles y Camila Cabello aplazan sus giras por el coronavirus

Harry Styles arrancará finalmente su gira europea el 12 de febrero de 2021 en Bolonia, Italia, para luego seguir por España, Portugal, Austria y diversas ciudades
Europa – Harry Styles y Camila Cabello han aplazado a causa del coronavirus sus inminentes y respectivas giras europeas. En el caso del artista británico ha quedado fijada para el 15 de febrero del año próximo en el Wizink Center de Madrid.
“Cualquiera que me conozca, sabe que actuar siempre ha sido mi parte preferida de la música. Sin embargo, durante estos tiempos, la seguridad y la protección del equipo, de los seguidores y del resto del mundo son una prioridad”. Así lo comunicó el integrante de One Direction en un mensaje publicado en Instagram.
Styles arrancará finalmente su gira europea el 12 de febrero de 2021 en Bolonia, Italia, para luego seguir por España, Portugal, Austria y diversas ciudades.
Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H
Camila Cabello también ha anunciado en las últimas horas que aplazará la gira europea que debería haber comenzado el próximo 26 de mayo en Oslo.
“Estos son tiempos difíciles e inciertos”, arranca la carta que la artista cubano-estadounidense ha dirigido a sus seguidores a través de Twitter. Al igual que Styles, Cabello responsabiliza al coronavirus de esta decisión, con el objetivo de proteger a su equipo y también al público.
“No podemos iniciar los ensayos sin poner a gente en riesgo. Con tantas cosas en el aire sin un plazo final a la vista, siento que esta es la acción más responsable”, explica Cabello, antes de disculparse y declararse “triste por esta decepción”.
