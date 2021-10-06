Delegación de la Plataforma Unitaria manifestó su rechazo a inhabilitación de Leocenis García

Duccio Bandini.

EU’s Chargé d’affaires in Venezuela.

CC:

European Union

Venezuela’s Observation Commission.

Gentlemen.

Caracas October 2nd.

BRIEF PRESENTATION

Dear Sirs, I’m sending this report on my surprising political disqualification after leading the polls, as seen in this link, for the position of Mayor of Caracas (http://elorientaldemonagas.com/hinterlaces-63-de-los-caraquenos-respalda-tarjeta-el-negro-de-leocenis-garcia/).

My question is HOW YOU (THE EUROPEAN UNION) CAN COME TO VENEZUELA TO LEGITIMIZE A PROCESS THAT DISQUALIFIES A CITIZEN, FOR LEADING THE OPPOSITION VOTE INTENTION IN CARACAS, AS THE MOST CONSULTED POLL BY THE VENEZOLAN REGIME SAYS, THAT IS TO SAY THE HINTERLACES POLL.

I enclose Mr. Oscar Shemell’s number, president of the pollster Hinterlaces, which Chávez used publicly during his lifetime and Maduro himself exhibits regularly. That survey gives me 24 % of voting intention and 64 % to my main electoral proposal (I attach Oscar Shemell’s telephone number for your inquiries: +58xxxxxx).

As long as my case is open, your visit is only to validate the arbitrariness of the Venezuelan regime.

For my disqualification is not only a disqualification to not participate, as has been done with Richard Mardo, or Eduardo Sáman. My case is more serious, because it’s illegal.

A disqualification (thus, alone, without adjectives), is a power of the Comptroller’s Office and places the burden of proof on the disqualified person, in order to demonstrate his innocence.

But this isn’t my case, because I’m not «disqualified» by the Comptroller’s Office, since I don’t meet the requirements for the Comptroller’s Office to disqualify me, because I’ve never been a public official. I can only be disqualified by the Supreme Court of Justice. And I haven’t been convicted in any court of the Republic.

For example, in 2014, the regime accused me of money laundering, under the excuse that I received – as the file says – money and financing from Colombian President Alvaro Uribe and Mayor Peñaloza of Bogota to destabilize the Venezuelan regime. That judicial case has not been sentenced, it has not even had a chance to be opened for trial. So the Comptroller’s Office could not take that case and disqualify me for two reasons:

1- I’m not a public official nor the crime I’m accused of receiving money from Uribe Velez, it was when I was a public official and editor of the journalistic group 6to Poder, which the regime closed.

2- There is no final sentence in that case, I haven’t been judged. And in any case, once sentenced, it’s the Supreme Court of Justice who must disqualify me and not the regime through the Comptroller’s Office.

My disqualification is illegal, and a violation of my human rights. Because it violates my right to elect and be elected. Political rights.

The disqualification, as the rectors representing the opposition have denounced, is given without my being a public official, or having been a public official in the past, or having a firm sentence from any court in the country.

Rector Roberto Picon (Rector of the National Electoral Council), says that Leocenis Garcia’s disqualification is given once:

«(…) He announced his intention to exercise his political right to vote by running for a popularly elected position, but was surprised by last minute decisions that were not duly or timely notified to them».

Picón pointed out that Article 65 of the Venezuelan Constitution establishes that those who have been convicted for crimes committed during the exercise of their functions may not run for a position of popular election and that this circumstance is intended to guarantee fundamental rights, such as political rights (which is not the case of Leocenis García, who has not even been a public official).

«With such constitutional provisions, the aim is to provide the greatest possible guarantee for the exercise of citizens’ rights, without them suffering interference by opportunistic decisions in administrative headquarters», indicates Picón.

The Rector said that the requirement of the definitive sentence «intends to protect the right to due process, which includes the right to defense, both in judicial and administrative proceedings, all this attached to the content of Article 49 of the Constitution», precepts that, in his opinion, were ignored in the case of Garcia.

«The political disqualifications practiced in these terms mutate in their constitutional design from being accessory penalties to principal sanctions by way of the facts,» he said.

He adds that to this is added «the aggravating factor that the accessory sanction is suspended until the moment in which the decision-maker deems convenient to activate it, giving this discretionary decision an absolutely unacceptable turn, for being unconstitutional, whose effect is even in violation of the principles of supremacy and effectiveness of the constitutional norms and principles» ( https://twitter.com/rpiconh/status/1437540835340558337?s=21).

CNE’s Vice-President, Enrique Márquez, also shared Picón’s position and added, in his Twitter account, that «the discretional use of the accessory sanction of disqualification from holding public office violates the political rights of citizens»( https://www.efe.com/efe/america/politica/rector-electoral-venezolano-rechaza-las-inhabilitaciones-contra-precandidatos/20000035-4628861).

Also OAS’ Secretary General, Luis Almagro has raised his voice against the disqualification that tarnishes the November elections process:

https://twitter.com/Almagro_OEA2015/status/1441465955213889537?s=20

BACKGROUND

Since 2021 the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has been pursuing a case against the Maduro regime for violations against me (https://www.oas.org/es/cidh/expresion/showarticle.asp?artID=864&lID=2).

Since then I’ve been imprisoned without a firm sentence proving my guilt about nine times by the regime. Because of this I cannot have bank accounts in Venezuela, my passport was cancelled, I’m forbidden to leave the country and now I’m DISQUALIFIED without being a public official.

PARTICIPATION IN ELECTIONS

Prociudadanos’ Movement participated without alliances in the 2020 parliamentary elections, and at the end of the process denounced the process as fraudulent and presented evidence of 25 thousand witnesses throughout the country, in a press conference.

(https://www.google.co.ve/amp/s/www.elnacional.com/venezuela/leocenis-garcia-en-venezuela-hubo-un-proceso-electoral-irregular-un-fraude-electronico/amp/)

Three months later, as leader of the Prociudadanos party, I presented the evidence of this fraud to the Secretary General of the OAS in Washington (https://www.google.co.ve/amp/s/www.elnacional.com/venezuela/leocenis-garcia-entrego-a-luis-almagro-pruebas-de-como-operan-los-fraudes-electorales-en-venezuela/amp/).

Upon my return from Washington and entry to Venezuela, my American visa and passport were confiscated by orders of the regime’s number two, the military officer Diosdado Cabello.

https://twitter.com/albertorodnews/status/1408501934655295491?s=21

https://twitter.com/prociudadanos/status/1409238419105107976?s=21

https://twitter.com/vpitv/status/1396939070069264392?s=21

ACTIONS:

In the last few days, after the CNE cancelled my registration, we have requested the disqualification order which was denied to the victim (the undersigned) and to the opposition rectors Henrique Márquez and Roberto Picón.

Likewise, thousands of supporters of Prociudadanos have marched to the CNE with no response ( https://twitter.com/albertorodnews/status/1442873811926339595?s=21).

While other leaders of Prociudadanos declared themselves on hunger strike in front of the CNE and were dispersed (https://twitter.com/segurosybanca/status/1443614810684407812?s=21).

We have also sent a two minute audio-visual document explaining the case (https://twitter.com/miguelhotero/status/1442738288083746819?s=21).

CONCLUSION

How can there be a transparent process if in the capital of the country, the only opposition candidate that could win against the candidate of Chavismo is disqualified.

Leocenis Garcia

Coordinator of Prociudadanos

@LeocenisOfficial