Opinión: El filibuster debe permanecer, a pesar de los problemas legislativos de la administración Biden (Bilingual for US readers)

El gobierno de Biden se ha enfrentado a una serie de retos en su primer año, como lo haría normalmente cualquier administración entrante. Sin embargo, el actual estado de división del Senado ha dificultado especialmente al presidente Biden y a los demócratas del Congreso el avance de una serie de políticas claves prometidas durante la campaña de 2020.

Para muchos demócratas, la solución a este problema es eliminar o reformar en gran medida el filibusterismo. Sin embargo, cualquier alteración o eliminación del filibuster perjudicará al Senado, al amenazar los derechos del partido minoritario en el órgano legislativo. Además, esta medida no haría más que aumentar las divisiones políticas en el Senado, poniendo en peligro el potencial de la necesaria elaboración de leyes bipartidistas.

Como describí en mi más reciente revisión semanal de la política estadounidense, «el filibusterismo es el mecanismo legislativo que el partido político minoritario en el Senado utiliza a menudo para paralizar los debates sobre asuntos controvertidos. Se necesitan 60 votos para superar el filibuster, votos que los demócratas del Senado no tienen”.

El filibuster permite esta paralización al permitir a los senadores debatir los proyectos de ley durante todo el tiempo que quieran. Para dar más contexto, el filibuster fue implementado en 1806, propuesto por el entonces vicepresidente Aaron Burr, para ayudar a simplificar el proceso de votación en el Senado.

Para poner fin a una moción de filibusterismo, los mencionados 60 votos, son necesarios. Esta norma se implementó en 1975. Es importante mencionar que el Senado cuenta con un total de 100 votes, 2 votos por cada estado de la unión.

Para los no conocedores en las normas del Senado estadounidense, el filibusterismo puede parecer un componente extraño del proceso legislativo. Al fin y al cabo, una de las principales afirmaciones de quienes se oponen al filibusterismo es que detiene innecesariamente el progreso en el Senado. O, como dijo el ex presidente Barack Obama, «Añadir el filibuster… ha hecho casi imposible que podamos gobernar con eficacia en un momento en el que hay al menos un partido que no está dispuesto a comprometerse en los temas”.

Estoy de acuerdo con Obama en que el filibusterismo hace que legislar sobre temas controvertidos sea tedioso y difícil. Esto es especialmente cierto en una situación como la actual del Senado, donde la cámara está dividida al 50-50. Sin embargo, creo que el filibuster fomenta en realidad un ambiente de compromiso, en lugar de uno que lo inhibe.

Es lógico y esperable que en política, si no se puede asegurar el apoyo a una determinada posición, se negocie y se haga un esfuerzo por persuadir a los demás para conseguir apoyos. El filibusterismo es una de las salvaguardas que tiene el Senado para que estas negociaciones se produzcan entre la mayoría y la minoría.

Sin él, una mayoría simple podría aprobar políticas importantes y complejas, como la reforma fiscal, la política climática y los seguros de salud, temas muy importantes en la sociedad estadounidense. Sin el filibusterismo, cualquiera de los dos partidos podría modificar con facilidad, sin deliberar con el bando contrario. Acabar con el filibusterismo permitiría una cultura tóxica en la que llegar al otro lado del pasillo político sería inútil; una molestia innecesaria que obstruye los objetivos del partido gobernante.

Este es un punto de vista que el ex vicepresidente de Obama, el presidente Joe Biden, defendió cuando era senador. En un discurso de 2005, el senador Joe Biden dijo a sus colegas senadores, «Esta opción nuclear es, en última instancia, un ejemplo de la arrogancia del poder. Es una toma de poder fundamental por parte del partido mayoritario… diseñada para cambiar la lectura de la Constitución”.

Ahora, el presidente tiene una opinión diferente. En su primera conferencia de prensa como comandante en jefe, Biden aclaró su posición actual, sugiriendo que una regla de filibusterismo enmendada debería volver a ser lo que era hace más de un siglo, cuando los senadores requerían hacer un discurso por largas y largas horas para evitar el voto. O como dijo el presidente, los senadores, «tenían que pararse allí y hablar y hablar y hablar hasta que uno se derrumbé”.

Para el Presidente Biden, revertir el filibusterismo como era antes, permitiría aprobar políticas más fácilmente ya que los senadores «romperían el filibusterismo, conseguirían quórum y votarían” tan pronto como un senador opositor fuera incapaz de mantener un debate en el pleno del Senado.

No es que no crea que los funcionarios públicos no puedan cambiar de opinión sobre los temas o tener opiniones cambiantes. Que las posiciones se transformen con el tiempo es esencial para la política.

Pero teniendo en cuenta que Biden pasó más de tres décadas en el Senado, y probablemente lo conoce mejor que cualquier otro presidente del siglo XXI, su cambio de perspectiva parece estar motivada más por la conveniencia política que por un deseo real de cambiar el filibusterismo.

Esta noción me parece convincente, sobre todo si se tiene en cuenta lo apasionado que parecía ser Biden en su postura anterior.

Mi principal objeción a la eliminación del filibuster se origina en mi preocupación por los efectos de su eliminación. Alterar el filibuster podría tener consecuencias no deseadas que podrían aumentar posteriormente las divisiones en el Congreso.

Por ejemplo, en 2013 los demócratas del Senado eliminaron el filibuster para los nombramientos del poder ejecutivo federal. En aquel momento, esta “opción nuclear” no incluía las nominaciones judiciales, como los candidatos a la Corte Suprema.

En respuesta al uso de la “opción nuclear” por parte de los demócratas, los republicanos modificaron en 2017 el filibuster para que dejara de aplicarse a los nombramientos judiciales. Gracias a este cambio, para consternación de los demócratas, el ex presidente Trump y los republicanos del Senado pudieron nombrar y confirmar a tres nuevos jueces del Corte Suprema en un solo mandato presidencial. Esto fue posible ya que los republicanos tenían la mayoría en el Senado.

También es importante tener en cuenta que cuando los republicanos mantuvieron esta mayoría entre 2017 y 2019, no contemplaron la posibilidad de eliminar la totalidad del filibuster. Algunos en la derecha política argumentarían que los republicanos simplemente restauraron el equilibrio de poder, utilizando un precedente que los demócratas habían institucionalizado. Esto contrasta en gran medida con el enfoque que muchos demócratas del Congreso han adoptado hoy, donde algunos están dispuestos a ir más allá de ligeras reformas y abolir el filibuster directamente.

El senador Biden concluyó su declaración de 2005 diciendo,«Es el último acto de injusticia alterar la responsabilidad única del Senado de los Estados Unidos, y hacerlo rompiendo las propias reglas del Senado de los Estados Unidos. Recuerden mis palabras, lo que está en juego aquí no es la política de 2005, sino el poder judicial federal y el Senado de los Estados Unidos del año 2025″.

A pesar de que Biden ya no ostenta este cargo, sus palabras fueron irónicamente proféticas e iluminan lo consecuente que puede ser un cambio en el filibuster. En esencia, cualquier alteración del filibuster, ya sea modesta o absoluta, podría afectar a la política del Congreso durante décadas.

Además, Biden se posicionó en la campaña como un moderado, un negociador experimentado que podría reunir a los representantes de los bandos opuestos y discutir un compromiso. Es posible que los desafíos del presidente y del partido con el filibuster acaben siendo una bendición disfrazada, ya que puede obligar a ambos partidos a negociar.

Entiendo la urgencia que tienen los demócratas al intentar legislar sobre temas como el cambio climático, la revisión de las infraestructuras del país y la lucha contra la desigualdad de la riqueza. Esta presión se ve agravada por el hecho de que es probable que el control del Senado vuelva a manos del Partido Republicano en 2022.

Pero las posibles consecuencias de ese cambio son simplemente demasiado grandes.

El senador de West Virginia, Joe Manchin, lo expresó mejor al criticar el esfuerzo diciendo que los demócratas están «intentando demonizar el filibuster e ignorar convenientemente cómo ha sido fundamental para proteger los derechos de los demócratas en el pasado”. Manchin es uno de los demócratas moderados que se opone con vehemencia a la reforma del filibusterismo.

Pero Manchin articula un punto importante. Si los demócratas logran cambiar el filibusterismo, podrían estar a una elección de lamentar su decisión de hacerlo.

En la actualidad, el asunto está en un punto muerto. Los demócratas no tienen los votos necesarios para realizar los cambios que desean en el filibuster, debido a la resistencia de Manchin y de la senadora de Arizona Kyrsten Sinema. Teniendo en cuenta el estado tan polarizado en el que se encuentra la nación, este estancamiento es probablemente lo mejor.

Por ahora, todos los senadores estadounidenses deben considerar seriamente si la ganancia política momentánea vale los riesgos a largo plazo de eliminar el filibuster.

Versión en Ingles

The Biden administration has faced a number of challenges in its first year, as any incoming administration normally would. However, the current divided state of the Senate is in has made it especially difficult for President Biden and congressional Democrats to advance a number of key policies promised during the 2020 campaign.

To many Democrats, the solution to this problem is to eliminate or greatly reform the filibuster. However, any alteration or elimination of the filibuster will damage the Senate, by threatening the rights of the minority party in the legislative body. Further, such a move would only heighten political divides in the Senate, jeopardizing the potential for necessary bipartisan lawmaking.

As I described in my most recent weekly review of American politics, “the filibuster is the legislative mechanism the minority political party in the Senate often uses to stall debates on controversial matters. 60 votes are required to overcome the filibuster, votes that the Senate Democrats do not have.”

The filibuster enables this stalling by allowing senators to debate bills for as long as they want. To provide further context, the filibuster was implemented in 1806, proposed by-then vice-president Aaron Burr, to help simplify the Senate voting process.

A cloture vote, the aforementioned 60 votes needed to end the filibuster, was implemented in 1917, to provide a way to end a filibuster. The cloture was updated in 1975.

To those uninitiated with American Senate rules, the filibuster may appear to be an odd component of the legislative process. Afterall, a central claim opponents to the filibuster often make is that it unnecessarily halts progress in the Senate. Or as former president Barack Obama put it, “Adding the filibuster … has made it almost impossible for us to effectively govern at a time when you have at least one party that is not willing to compromise on issues.”

I agree with Obama to the extent that the filibuster does makes legislating on contested subjects both tedious and difficult. This is especially true with a situation like the one the Senate is in currently, where the chamber is split 50-50. However, I believe that the filibuster actually fosters an environment of compromise, instead of one that inhibits it.

It is logical and expected that in politics, if you cannot secure support for a particular position, you negotiate and make an effort to persuade others to garner support. The filibuster is one of the safeguards the Senate has that ensures that these negotiations occur between the majority and the minority.

Without it, a simple majority would be able to pass consequential and complex policies. Tax reform, climate policy and universal healthcare are some of these gargantuan issues that either party could make changes to with ease, without deliberating with the opposing side. Killing the filibuster would enable a toxic culture where reaching across the political aisle would be futile; an unnecessary nuisance that obstructs the goals of the ruling party.

This is a view that Obama’s former vice-president, President Joe Biden, advocated for when he was a representing Delaware as its senator. In a 2005 speech, Senator Joe Biden told his fellow senators, “This nuclear option is ultimately an example of the arrogance of power. It is a fundamental power grab by the majority party… designed to change the reading of the Constitution.”

Now, the president holds the different view. In his first press conference as commander-in-chief, Biden clarified his current position, suggesting that an amended filibuster rule should revert to what is was more than a century ago where senators, “had to stand there and talk and talk and talk and talk until you collapsed.”

To the president, reverting the filibuster to this state would allow policy to be passed more easily as senators would, “break the filibuster, get a quorum, and vote” as soon as an opposing senator was unable to maintain a debate on the senate floor.

It’s not that I don’t believe public officials cannot change their mind on issues or hold evolving opinions. Having positions transform overtime is essential to politics.

But considering Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate, and likely knows it better than any other president in the 21st century, his shift in perspective appears to be motivated more by political convenience than by an actual desire to change the filibuster.

I find this notion convincing, especially when considering how passionate Biden appeared to be about his previous stance.

My primary objection to eliminating the filibuster originates from my concern of the effects of removing it. Altering the filibuster could have unintended consequences that could subsequently increase divisions in Congress.

For example, in 2013 Senate Democrats eliminated the filibuster for federal executive branch appointees. At the time this “nuclear option” did not include judicial nominations, such as nominees for the Supreme Court.

In response to the Democrats’ use of the “nuclear option”, Republicans in 2017 amended the filibuster so that it no longer applied to judicial nominees. It is because of this change that, to the dismay of Democrats, former President Trump and Senate Republicans were able to appoint and confirm three new Supreme Court Justices in a single presidential term. This was possible as Republicans held a majority in the Senate.

It is also important to note that when Republicans held this majority from 2017-2019, they did not entertain the prospect of eliminating the entirety of the filibuster. Some on the political right would argue Republicans simply restored the balance of power, using a precedent that the Democrats had institutionalized. This contrasts greatly with the approach that many congressional Democrats have taken today, where some are willing to go beyond slight reforms and abolish the filibuster outright.

President Biden concluded his 2005 statement by saying, “It is the ultimate act of unfairness to alter the unique responsibility of the United States Senate, and to do so by breaking the very rules of the United State Senate. Mark my words, what’s at stake here is not the politics of 2005, but the federal judiciary and the United States senate of the year 2025.”

Despite Biden no longer holding this position, his words were ironically prophetic and illuminate how consequential a change to the filibuster can be. In essence, any alteration to the filibuster, whether modest or absolute, could impact congressional politics for decades.

Additionally, Biden positioned himself on the campaign trail as a moderate, a seasoned negotiator that could bring representatives of opposing sides together and discuss a compromise. It is possible the president and the party’s challenges with the filibuster ends up being a blessing in disguise, as it may force both parties to negotiate.

I understand the urgency Democrats have when attempting to legislate on topics like climate change, overhauling the country’s infrastructure, and dealing with wealth inequality. This pressure is only compounded by the fact that it is likely that control over the Senate reverts back to the GOP in 2022.

But the potential consequences of such a change are simply too great.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin put it best when criticizing the effort saying that Democrats are, “attempting to demonize the filibuster and conveniently ignore how it has been critical to protecting the rights of Democrats in the past.” Manchin is one of the moderate Democrats who vehemently opposes filibuster reform.

But Manchin articulates an important point. If the Democrats succeed in changing the filibuster, they could be one election away from regretting their decision to do so.

As it stands currently, the matter has reached an impasse. Democrats do not have the votes to make the changes they want to the filibuster, due to resistance from Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Considering the very polarized state the nation is at, this stasis is probably for the best.

For now, every US senator must seriously consider whether momentary political gain is worth the long-term risks of doing away with the filibuster.