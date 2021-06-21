EE. UU.: Resumen de lo mas destacado en la semana (Bilingual for US readers)

La cumbre Biden-Putin termina el miércoles, con las relaciones en un “punto bajo”

El presidente Joe Biden concluyó el miércoles por la tarde su primera reunión como jefe del Ejecutivo estadounidense con el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin.

La reunión fue un momento clave para el gobierno de Biden, ya que la Casa Blanca establece su estrategia para manejar la complicada relación diplomática de Estados Unidos con Rusia.

Congregados en una lujosa mansión junto a un lago en Suiza, ambos líderes discutieron sobre derechos humanos, ciberseguridad y dieron luz verde a las negociaciones sobre un nuevo acuerdo de armas nucleares en sus tres horas de conversaciones.

En general, la Cumbre de Ginebra fue tensa. Aparte de un apretón de manos al principio del evento, ninguno de los dos líderes parecía muy entusiasmado con la presencia del otro.

A pesar de ello, Putin declaró que no hubo «ninguna hostilidad» durante su diálogo. La reunión se produce después de meses de ferviente retórica por ambas partes.

Biden criticó a menudo a Putin en la campaña de 2020 y los esfuerzos rusos por interferir en las elecciones estadounidenses. A principios de este año, Biden caracterizó a Putin como un «asesino».

En respuesta al comentario, Putin dijo a la televisión rusa: «se necesita uno para conocer a uno». Poco después, Putin destituyó al embajador de Rusia en Estados Unidos.

John Sullivan, el embajador de EE.UU. en Rusia también fue retirado. Biden y Putin acordaron revertir sus decisiones en la reunión del miércoles, dando instrucciones a sus embajadores para que regresen a sus puestos en los próximos días.

Alexey Nalvany, el líder de la oposición rusa encarcelado, fue otro de los temas delicados que trataron los dos líderes. Biden mencionó que Rusia sufriría consecuencias «devastadoras» si Navalny muriera en prisión.

«Se trata de la confianza. Se trata de su capacidad para influir en otras naciones de forma positiva», dijo Biden en relación con la seguridad de Navalny como preso político.

Navalny había iniciado una huelga de hambre en primavera, en protesta por el trato que recibía de los funcionarios de prisiones rusos. Como informó la CNN, su equipo legal declaró que estaba siendo «torturado por la privación del sueño» y que sufría fuertes dolores.

Biden también expresó su preocupación por Paul Whelan y Trevor Reed, dos ciudadanos estadounidenses encarcelados bajo custodia rusa.

Putin expresó sus críticas al presidente estadounidense. El líder ruso señaló específicamente la brutalidad policial que inspiró el movimiento Black Lives Matter, y la insurrección del 6 de enero en el Capitolio de EE.UU. como algunas de las deficiencias del país.

«Nos solidarizamos con lo que está ocurriendo en los Estados, pero no deseamos que eso ocurra en Rusia», dijo Putin.

La ciberseguridad también estuvo en la agenda. Biden presionó a Putin sobre los recientes ciberataques de organizaciones de hackers rusos, algunos de los cuales han tenido efectos trascendentales en las infraestructuras estadounidenses.

Los dos principales ciberataques a las plantas de Colonial Pipeline y JBS Meat fueron llevados a cabo por grupos de hackers rusos. Sin embargo, Putin mantiene que el gobierno ruso no estuvo involucrado en estos esfuerzos.

La inteligencia estadounidense sugiere lo contrario.

El Nuevo Tratado START, aprobado en febrero de 2011, establecía nuevos límites al armamento nuclear de ambos países. El tratado expira en febrero de 2026.

Las conversaciones sobre un nuevo acuerdo estaban en marcha en 2014, pero se interrumpieron cuando Washington respondió a la anexión de Crimea por parte de Moscú. Las negociaciones se reanudaron en 2017 bajo la administración Trump, pero no lograron un resultado aceptable.

Biden es el quinto presidente estadounidense con el que Putin negocia. Admitió a principios de esta semana que las relaciones entre ambas naciones estaban en un, «punto bajo».

«No estamos buscando un conflicto. Estamos buscando resolver aquellas acciones que creemos que son inconsistentes con las normas internacionales… estamos dispuestos a hacerlo», dijo Biden.

Los obispos católicos toman medidas para restringir el acceso del presidente Biden a la comunión

El presidente Joe Biden puede estar en medio de una crisis religiosa. El viernes, la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de Estados Unidos inició un proceso que podría revocar la capacidad de Biden, y de otros políticos, de recibir la comunión.

La organización aprobó el viernes el punto de acción número 7, en una votación de 168 a 55. La medida aprobada inicia «la redacción de una declaración formal sobre el significado de la Eucaristía en la vida de la Iglesia».

El aborto está en el centro de esta dramática medida. El presidente Biden ha sido un firme partidario del derecho al aborto, una postura que entra en conflicto con la doctrina católica.

La declaración formal a la que se refiere la propuesta podría perfilar los procedimientos para negar el sacramento de la comunión a los funcionarios públicos proabortistas.

Biden, el primer presidente católico desde John F. Kennedy en la década de 1960, aún no ha comentado públicamente el asunto. En la campaña de 2020, Biden recibió el apoyo de varios grupos por el derecho al aborto y de Planned Parenthood.

El movimiento ejemplifica la difícil situación en la que se encuentra la iglesia católica a la hora de abordar las posturas del presidente en materia de salud reproductiva.

«Nunca hemos tenido una situación como ésta, en la que el ejecutivo es un presidente católico opuesto a las enseñanzas de la Iglesia», dijo el obispo Liam Cary, de la diócesis de Baker, en Oregón.

Otros temen el precedente que supondría prohibir la comunión al presidente Biden. A muchos les preocupa que se politice el sacramento, además de alejar a más personas de la Iglesia católica.

El Vaticano compartió este sentimiento a principios de este mes.

«Los obispos quieren hablar ahora de excluir a la gente en un momento en el que el verdadero reto que tienen ante sí es acoger a la gente de nuevo en la práctica regular de la fe, y reconstruir sus comunidades», dijo el cardenal Blase Cupich de Chicago.

La preocupación del cardenal Cupich no hace más que acentuar el éxodo de antiguos seguidores de la fe católica, debido a los recientes escándalos de la institución religiosa.

Aunque la medida es meramente preliminar, sin duda estimulará el debate sobre si es válido aplicar medidas tan extremas con el presidente Biden.

La organización tiene previsto reunirse en persona en noviembre para seguir discutiendo el asunto.

El Obamacare sobrevive a la impugnación del Tribunal Supremo por parte del Partido Republicano

La Ley de Asistencia Asequible vivirá un día más.

El Tribunal Supremo falló el miércoles a favor de la ley. La decisión, de 7 a 2, rechazó un recurso de inconstitucionalidad de la ley.

18 estados conservadores, encabezados por Texas, presentaron la impugnación ante el tribunal. El tribunal dictaminó que los estados impugnantes carecían de legitimación, ya que no podían demostrar de forma definitiva que la ley perjudicaba a los estados que representaban.

Para tener capacidad jurídica, un demandante debe «alegar un perjuicio personal que pueda atribuirse a la conducta supuestamente ilícita del demandado y que pueda ser reparado por la reparación solicitada”… Ningún demandante ha demostrado tal perjuicio», dijo el tribunal.

El juez Stephen Breyer redactó la opinión mayoritaria. Le acompañan el presidente del Tribunal Supremo, John Roberts, y los jueces Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh y Amy Coney Barrett.

Irónicamente, dos de los tres jueces del Tribunal Supremo nombrados por el ex presidente Trump se alinearon con la mayoría. Los jueces Brett Kavanaugh y Amy Coney Barrett optaron por apoyar la Ley de Asistencia Asequible.

Durante sus respectivos procesos de confirmación, tanto Kavanaugh como Coney Barrett contaron con una fuerte oposición de los demócratas. Surgió la preocupación de los senadores liberales sobre la forma en que cualquiera de los dos jueces se pronunciaría sobre la controvertida ley de salud.

Una de estas opositoras fue la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris, que analizó mucho las posturas de Kavanaugh sobre el asunto cuando ella servía en el Senado.

El juez Neil Gorsuch, el otro designado por Trump, se unió al juez Samuel Alito en la disidencia. Ambos argumentaron que el Obamacare era inconstitucional y, por tanto, debía ser desmantelado.

Esta es la tercera vez que el Obamacare es deliberado por los tribunales desde su aprobación en 2010.

El ex presidente Barack Obama comentó en Twitter: «Este fallo reafirma lo que desde hace tiempo sabemos que es cierto: la Ley de Asistencia Asequible está aquí para quedarse asesino». Obama también pidió a los legisladores que «amplíen» y «refuercen» la ley.

El presidente Biden elogió la decisión del tribunal y compartió sentimientos similares diciendo que «es hora de avanzar y seguir construyendo sobre esta ley histórica».

Otros líderes demócratas celebraron la decisión, incluida la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi (demócrata de California), que aplaudió la medida.

«Quiero agradecer a las bases de todo el país que trabajaron incansablemente como defensores de la Ley de Asistencia Asequible, para aprobarla, para salvarla y ahora para salvarla una vez más», dijo Pelosi en su conferencia de prensa semanal.

El liderazgo republicano se mostró mucho menos entusiasmado con la decisión. En una declaración conjunta, los líderes republicano de la Cámara de Representantes, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Elise Stefanik, describieron el Obamacare como una “mala política”.

«Aunque el Tribunal Supremo ha dictaminado hoy que los estados no tienen capacidad para impugnar el mandato, el fallo no cambia el hecho de que el Obamacare no ha cumplido sus promesas y está perjudicando a las familias estadounidenses trabajadoras. Ahora, el Congreso debe trabajar conjuntamente para mejorar la atención sanitaria estadounidense», dice el comunicado.

La mayoría de los analistas sugieren que la decisión consolida garantiza la supervivencia del Obamacare en el futuro inmediato. En la actualidad, 31 millones de estadounidenses reciben cobertura de la Ley de Asistencia Asequible.

Biden firma el proyecto de ley que convierte el Juneteenth en una fiesta nacional

Después de años de defensa, los defensores de Juneteenth han tenido éxito. Juneteenth será reconocido como una fiesta nacional.

El presidente Joe Biden firmó el jueves la propuesta que honra este día. El Día de la Independencia Nacional Juneteenth conmemora el día en que la esclavitud terminó finalmente en Estados Unidos, en 1865.

Con la ley promulgada, el 19 de junio será ahora un día que muchos trabajadores podrían tener libre.

Como el 19 de junio cayó en sábado este año, muchas empresas optaron por celebrar el día festivo el viernes. La Comisión del Mercado de Valores y otros empleados federales cerraron sus oficinas el viernes para observar el día.

Sin embargo, la Bolsa de Nueva York no se detuvo el viernes. Se ha debatido la posibilidad de empezar a celebrar la fiesta en el verano de 2022.

El proyecto de ley fue acordado por unanimidad en el Senado y aprobado con una mayoría abrumadora en la Cámara de Representantes. 14 representantes republicanos decidieron votar en contra del proyecto de ley. 166 legisladores patrocinaron el proyecto de ley.

Juneteenth será la primera fiesta nacional establecida desde 1983. El entonces presidente Ronald Regan firmó la ley que designó el Día de Martin Luther King Jr. como fiesta nacional.

Incluyendo el Juneteenth, ahora hay 12 días festivos legales.

El presidente Biden calificó la medida como «uno de los mayores honores» de su presidencia. La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris también firmó la ley en su calidad de presidenta del Senado estadounidense.

«Hemos llegado lejos, y nos queda mucho por recorrer. Pero hoy es un día de celebración», dijo Harris.

La medida llega en un momento en el que el país se ha esforzado por reconocer mejor sus carencias históricas, concretamente en lo que respecta al trato de los estadounidenses de raza negra.

Biden-Putin summit ends Wednesday, with relations at a “low point”

President Joe Biden concluded his first meeting as America’s chief executive with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was a key moment for the Biden administration, as the White House establishes its strategy in handling America’s complicated diplomatic relationship with Russia.

Congregating at a luxurious lakeside mansion in Switzerland, both leaders discussed human rights, cybersecurity and greenlit negotiations on a new nuclear weapons deal in their three hours of talks.

Overall, the Geneva Summit was tense. Besides a handshake at the beginning of the event, neither leader seemed quite excited with the other’s presence.

Despite this, Putin stated that there was, “no hostility” during their dialogue. The meeting comes after months of fervent rhetoric from both sides.

Biden often criticized Putin in the 2020 campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in US elections. Earlier this year, Biden characterized Putin as a “killer.”

In response to the comment, Putin told Russian television, “it takes one to know one.” Soon after, Putin recalled Russia’s ambassador to the US.

John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia had been recalled as well. Biden and Putin agreed to revert their decisions at the Wednesday meeting, instructing their ambassadors return to their posts in the coming days.

Alexey Nalvany, the jailed Russian opposition leader, was another delicate topic discussed by the two leaders. Biden mentioned that Russia would suffer “devastating” consequences if Navalny were to die in prison.

“It’s about trust. It’s about their ability to influence other nations in a positive way,” Biden said in regards to ensuring Navalny’s safety as a political prisoner.

Navalny had engaged in a hunger strike in the spring, protesting his treatment by Russian prison officials. As reported by CNN, his legal team stated he was being “torture by sleep deprivation,” and was in severe pain.

Biden also expressed concern for Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, two imprisoned US citizens in Russian custody.

Putin voiced his criticisms of the American president. The Russian leader specifically pointed out the police brutality that inspired the Black Lives Matter movement, and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol as some of the country’s shortcomings.

“We sympathize with what is happening in the states, but we do not wish that to happen in Russia,” Putin said.

Cybersecurity was an also on the agenda. Biden pressed Putin on the recent cyberattacks by Russian hacker organizations, some which have had momentous effects on US infrastructure.

The two major cyberattacks on the Colonial Pipeline and JBS Meat plants were both carried out by Russian hacking groups. However, Putin maintains that the Russia government was not involved in these efforts.

US intelligence suggests otherwise.

An important development did materialize during the summit. Both leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a new nuclear treaty.

The New START Treaty, passed in February 2011, established new limits on nuclear armaments on both countries. The treaty is set to expire on February of 2026.

Talks on a new agreement were underway in 2014, but was halted as Washington responded to Moscow’s annexation of Crimea. Negotiations resumed in 2017 under the Trump administration, but failed to produce an agreeable result.

Biden is the fifth American president Putin has negotiated with. He admitted earlier this week that relations between the two nations were at a, “low point.”

“We’re not looking for conflict. We are looking to resolve those actions which we think are inconsistent with international norms… we’re ready to do it,” Biden said.

Catholic bishops take steps to restrict President Biden’s access to Communion

President Joe Biden may be in the midst of a religious crisis. On Friday, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops commenced a process that may revoke Biden’s, and other politicians, ability to receive communion.

The organization passed Action Item #7 on Friday, in a vote of 168-55. The approved measure commences “drafting of a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church.”

Abortion is at the center of this dramatic move. President Biden has been a vocal supporter of abortion rights, a stance that conflicts with Catholic doctrine.

The formal statement referenced in the proposal could outline proceedings in denying the sacrament of communion to pro-choice public officials.

Biden, the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy in the 1960s, has not yet commented publicly on the matter. In the 2020 campaign, Biden was endorsed by a number of abortion rights groups and Planned Parenthood.

The move exemplifies the challenging situation the Catholic church is in when addressing the president’s stances on reproductive health.

“We’ve never had a situation like this where the executive is a Catholic president opposed to the teaching of the church,” said Bishop Liam Cary of the Diocese of Baker in Oregon.

Others fear that the precedent that barring President Biden from communion would set. Many are concerned it would politicize the sacrament, in addition to pushing more people away from the Catholic church.

The Vatican shared this sentiment earlier this month.

“Bishops now want to talk about excluding people at a time when the real challenge before them is welcoming people back to the regular practice of the faith, and rebuilding their communities,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said.

Cardinal’s Cupich’s concerns are only punctuated by the exodus of former followers of the Catholic faith, due to the religious institution’s recent scandals.

While the move is merely a preliminary one, it will certainly spur the debate as to whether it is valid to implement such extreme measures with President Biden.

The organization is set to meet in-person in November to discuss the matter further.

Obamacare survives GOP Supreme Court challenge

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) will live to see another day.

The Supreme Court ruled to uphold the law Wednesday. The 7-2 decision rejected a challenge that the law was unconstitutional.

18 conservative states, led by Texas, brought forth the challenge to the court. The court ruled that the challenging states had no legal standing, since they were unable to definitively prove that the law harmed the states they represented.

“To have standing, a plaintiff must ‘allege personal injury fairly traceable to the defendant’s allegedly unlawful conduct and likely to be redressed by the requested relief,’… No plaintiff has shown such an injury,” the court said.

Justice Stephen Breyer penned the majority opinion. He was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Ironically, two of the three Supreme Court justices former President Trump appointed sided with the majority. Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett opted to support the ACA.

During their respective confirmation processes, both Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett were heavily opposed by Democrats. Concerns from liberal senators arose on how either judge would rule on the controversial healthcare law.

One of these opponents was vice-president Kamala Harris, who heavily scrutinized Kavanagh’s stances on the matter when she served in the Senate.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, the other Trump appointee, joined Justice Samuel Alito in the dissent. Both argued that Obamacare was unconstitutional, and thus needed to be dismantled.

This is the third time Obamacare has been deliberated by the courts since its passage in 2010.

Former president Barack Obama commented on Twitter, “This ruling reaffirms what we have long known to be true: the Affordable Care Act is here to stay.” Obama also called on lawmakers to “expand” and “strengthen” the ACA.

President Biden praised the court’s decision and shared similar sentiments saying, “it is time move forward and keep building on this landmark law.”

Other democratic leaders celebrated the decision including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who applauded the move.

“I want to thank the grassroots across the country who worked tirelessly as advocates for the Affordable Care Act, to pass it, to save it and now to once again save it,” Pelosi said in her weekly press conference.

Republican leadership was much less enthused by the decision. In a joint statement, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik described Obamacare as “bad policy.”

“While the Supreme Court ruled today that states do not have standing to challenge the mandate, the ruling does not change the fact that Obamacare failed to meet its promises and is hurting hard-working American families. Now, Congress must work together to improve American health care,” the statement said.

Most analysts suggest that the decision solidifies Obamacare’s survival for the foreseeable future. Currently, 31 million Americans receive coverage from the ACA.

Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a national holiday

After years of advocacy, proponents of Juneteenth have succeeded. Juneteenth will now be recognized as a federal holiday.

President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday the proposal honoring the day. Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the day that slavery finally ended in the United States, in 1865.

With the enacted law, June 19 will now be a day many workers could potentially have off.

Since June 19 fell on a Saturday this year, many businesses opted to observed the holiday on Friday. The Securities Exchange Commission and other federal employees closed its offices Friday to observe the day.

However, the New York Stock Exchange did not pause on Friday. Discussions have been had to start honoring the holiday in summer 2022.

The bill was unanimously agreed upon in the Senate and passed with an overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives. 14 Republicans representatives elected to vote in opposition of the bill. 166 lawmakers sponsored the bill.

Juneteenth will be the first national holiday established since 1983. Then-president Ronald Regan signed into law the bill that designated Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday.

Including Juneteenth, there are now 12 legal public holidays.

President Biden called the move “one of the greatest honors” of his presidency. Vice-president Kamala Harris also signed the bill in her role as president of the US Senate.

“We have come far, and we have far to go. But today is a day of celebration,” Harris said.

The move comes at a moment where the country has made efforts to better acknowledge its historical shortcomings, specifically in regards to the treatment of black Americans.

