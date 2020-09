Conozca los latinos que están entre las 100 personas más influyentes de la revista Time

View this post on Instagram

@nemonte.nenquimo is one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Last year, the Amazon was better known for acres ablaze than for acres saved. But the lawsuit that Nenquimo, president of the Waorani of Pastaza and a co-founder of the Ceibo Alliance, brought forth was a rare bright spot. The landmark ruling protects the Waorani's ancestral home in Ecuador from immediate destruction. "Nemonte Nenquimo lives her fight," writes @leonardodicaprio, "and to have a conversation with her is to witness a rare clarity of purpose." Read more, and see the full 2020 #TIME100 list, at the link in bio. Photograph by @stefanruizphoto for TIME