Los nominados a la edición 2019 de los Premios Grammy

Con la conducción de Alicia Keys, este domingo 10 de febrero se celebrará la ceremonia que destaca la música del último año. El hip hop es el género estrella con Kendrick Lamar y Drake liderando las nominaciones.

El Staples Center de Los Ángeles nuevamente será sede de los Premios Grammy, esta vez de su edición 2019, la cual será celebrada este domingo 10 de febrero.

Otorgados por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, el galardón reconoce a lo mejor de la música del último año, contemplando categorías como: Mejor grabación, álbum, canción y artista nuevo, entre otras.

En su edición 61º, la conducción estará a cargo de la cantante Alicia Keys, en un evento que tiene a los raperos Kendrick Lamar y Drake liderando las nominaciones con 8 y 7 menciones, respectivamente.

Son varios los artistas que se presentarán con interpretaciones en vivo. Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Post Malones, Miley Cyrus y Red Hot Chili Peppers, son algunos de ellos.

La ceremonia de los Grammy 2019 comenzará con una gala no televisada, en la gala las estrellas desfilarán en la alfombra roja. De 5 p.m. a 8 p.m., las principales figuras de la música caminarán por la red carpet del Staples Center. A las 20 horas arrancará la entrega de los trofeos más prestigiosos de la noche.

Estos son los principales nominados a los Premios Grammy 2009:

MEJOR GRABACIÓN

“I like it” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“This is America” – Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

“God’s Plan” – Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All the stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstars” – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR ÁLBUM

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

Drake

H.E.R.

Post Malone

Janelle Monáe

Kacey Musgraves

Kendrick Lamar

MEJOR CANCIÓN

​”All the stars”

“Boo’d up”

“God’s plan”

“In my Blood”

“The Joke”

“The Middle”

“Shallow”

“This is America”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO

Pablo Alborán

Natalia Lafourcade

Carlos Vives

Raquel Sofía

Claudia Brant

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN EN SOLITARIO

“Colors” – Beck

“Havana” – Camila Cabello

“God is a woman” – Ariana Grande

“Joanne” – Lady Gaga

“Better Now” – Post Malone

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE DÚO O GRUPO

“Fall in line” – Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato

“Don’t go Breakin my heart” – Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls like you” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP

Camila – Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life – Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

Reputation – Taylor Swift

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK

“Four Out of Five” – Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell

“Made an America” – THE FEVER 333

“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN RAP

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Anderson .Paak

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP

Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

Swiming – Mac Miller

Victory Lap – Nipsey Hussle

Daytona – Pusha T

Astroworld – Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO LATINO

Claroscura – Aterciopelados

Coastcity – COASTCITY

Encanto Tropical – Monsieur Periné

Gourmet – Orishas

Aztlán – Zoé

MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA UNA PELÍCULA

“All The Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA para Black Panther

“Mystery of Lover” – Sufjan Stevens para Call Me By Your Name

“Remember me” – Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade para Coco

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper para A Star Is Born

“This is me” – Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble para The Greatest Showman

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL O PELÍCULA MUSICAL

Life in 12 bars – Eric Clapton

Whitney -Whitney Houston

Quincy – Quincy Jones

Itzhak – Itzhak Perlman

The King – Elvis Presley

MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

MEJOR ÁLBUM MEXICANO

Primero soy mexicana – Ángela Aguilar

Mitad y mitad – Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II – Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders – Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas de mi pueblo – Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

¡México por siempre! – Luis Miguel