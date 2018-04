¡Impresionante! Beyoncé hace historia en el Festival Coachella 2018

Trio On Fire! 🔥 🔥 Hello #Destinychild!!! @beyonce @kellyrowland @michellewilliams . #Coachella2018 was lit!! What Say You? √ √ #Coachella2018 #BeyChella #stylishlyvogue

A post shared by Stylishly_vogue (@stylishly_vogue) on Apr 15, 2018 at 5:14am PDT