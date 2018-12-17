Titulares

Así luce la nueva Miss Universo sin una gota de maquillaje (+FOTOS)

17 de diciembre, 2018 - 4:33 pm
Miss Filipinas Catriona Gray, antes de ser seleccionada como la mujer más bella del Universo compartió en sus redes sociales una foto en la que luce sin una gota de maquillaje.

La modelo de 24 años realizó la publicación días antes de viajar a Bangkok donde se llevó a cabo el certamen, “Estoy lista para el viaje hacia esa corona y para hacerlos sentir orgullosos”, escribió la filipina junto a la foto.

“Nunca más te pongas maquillaje. Te ves muy bella así”, “Te ves mucho mejor al natural”, “Sin maquillaje te ves más joven”, fueron algunas de las reacciones de los seguidores de la reina.

Catriona Gray cuenta con doble nacionalidad gracias a su madre, Normita Ragas: ella es australiana. De padre filipino, la modelo estudió música en Berklee College of Music, en Boston, Estados Unidos; y posee cinturón negro en artes marciales.

Cabe señalar que Catriona Gray tiene experiencia en concursos de belleza, pues en el 2016 participó en el Miss Mundo y se ubicó en el Top 5. El Miss Universo 2018 fue la ganadora.

5AM Friday wake-up! ⏰ 7AM 6 Hour land trip to Baler 🚗🌊🌴 2PM-10PM Chairman of the Board for Binibining Baler 2018 👑✨ 10:30PM Land trip straight back to Manila Airport 🚗😱🛫 6AM Saturday: Flight to Ho Chi Minh City 🇻🇳 5PM Charity Event 💙 11PM Snapped this photo after taking off my makeup 😊 a crazy two days for me! I may get stressed but my skin doesn't have to cause my Olay Night Ritual comes to the rescue! It has the Regenerist MSC Cream and Serum that help my skin fight different stressors like UV and pollution and helps boost skin renewal. ✨💛 You can get your own set plus a free limited edition tote on Lazada by clicking the link in my bio! #Olay

