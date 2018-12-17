Así luce la nueva Miss Universo sin una gota de maquillaje (+FOTOS)

View this post on Instagram

28 days from now, I'll be boarding a plane to Thailand to represent my beloved country at Miss Universe. 😭💙🇵🇭✨✈️ Since March 18, it has been such a whirlwind that hasn't seemed to have slowed down! There are days when I feel like I can take on anything, but also days when I feel overwhelmed. I get a boost of confidence knowing that I have some powerful skincare allies to help me prepare. ✨ The Olay White Radiance Essence helps keep my skin glowing and radiant despite the late nights of fittings, rehearsals and other preparations. I am ready to take on this journey to the crown. I hope to make you all proud 💞 #Olay28Day #Olay #FearlessAtAnyAge