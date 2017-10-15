Resultados de los gobernadores electos este 15-O

La rectora del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), Tibisay Lucena informó la noche de este domingo 15 de octubre los resultados preliminares por estado de las elecciones regionales de 2017.
El chavismo ganó 17 gobernaciones y la oposición 5, y por los momentos 1 sin definir.
Gobernadores electos:
AMAZONAS
– Miguel Rodríguez (PSUV): 59.85 % con 35.536 votos
– Bernabé Gutiérrez (MUD) : 32 % con 18.997 votos
ANZOÁTEGUI
– Antonio Barreto Sira (MUD) : 52,01 % con 343.445 votos
– Aristóbulo Istúriz (PSUV) : 46.74 % con 308.678 votos
ARAGUA
– Ismael García (MUD) : 39.6 % con 288.696 votos
– Rodolfo Marco Torres (PSUV) : 56.83 % con 414.075 votos
APURE
– José Gregorio Montilla (MUD) : 31.56 % con 59.510 votos
– Ramón Carrizalez (PSUV) : 51.92 % con 97.896 votos
BARINAS
– Freddy Superlano (MUD): 44.35 % con 147.854 votos
– Argenis Chávez (PSUV): 52.88 % con 176.291 votos
BOLÍVAR
– Andrés Velásquez (MUD):
– Justo Noguera (PSUV):
CARABOBO
– Alejandro Feo (MUD): 46. 41% con 403.787 votos
– Rafael Lacava (PSUV): 51.96 % con 452.081 votos
COJEDES
– Alberto Galíndez (MUD): 42.92 % con 70.912 votos
– Margaud Godoy (PSUV): 55.48 % con 91.691 votos
DELTA AMACURO
– Larissa González (MUD) : 39.5 %
– Lizeta Hernández (PSUV) : 58.78 %
FALCÓN
– Eliezer Sirit (MUD): 44.4 % con 178.974 votos
– Víctor Clark (PSUV): 51.86 % con 208.745 votos
GUÁRICO
– Pedro Loreto (MUD) : 37.38% con 118.238 votos
– José Vázquez (PSUV : 61.68 % con 195.071 votos
LARA
– Henri Falcón (MUD) : 40.93 % con 315.907 votos
– Carmen Meléndez (PSUV): 57.65 % con 44.976 votos
MÉRIDA
– Ramón Guevara (MUD) : 51.05 %
– Jehyson Guzmán (PSUV) : 46.03 %
MIRANDA
– Carlos Ocariz (MUD) : 45.92 %
– Héctor Rodríguez (PSUV) : 52.54 %
MONAGAS
– Guillermo Call (MUD) : 43.97 %
– Yelitza Santaella (PSUV) : 53.94 %
NUEVA ESPARTA
– Alfredo Díaz (MUD) : 51.81%
– Carlos Mata Figueroa (PSUV) : 47.46 %
PORTUGUESA
– María Beatriz Martínez (MUD) : 33.22 %
– Rafael Calles (PSUV): 64.24 %
SUCRE
– Robert Alcalá (MUD) : 38.77 %
– Edwin Rojas (PSUV) : 59.89 %
TÁCHIRA
– Laidy Gómez (MUD) : 63.29 %
– José Gregorio Vielma Mora (PSUV) : 35.38 %
TRUJILLO
– Carlos Andrés González (MUD) : 37.82 %
– Henry Rangel Silva (PSUV) : 59.9 %
VARGAS
– José Manuel Olivares (MUD) : 46.22 %
– Jorge Luis García Carneiro (PSUV) : 52.35 %
YARACUY
– Julio León Heredia (PSUV) : 61.88 %
– Luis Eduardo Parra (MUD) : 35.81 %
ZULIA
– Juan Pablo Guanipa (MUD) : 61.6 %
– Francisco Arias Cárdenas (PSUV) : 47.3 %
