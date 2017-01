Fotos y video del avión que se estrelló en Kirguistán

Video by TASS AGENCY ••• A Turkish cargo plane flying from Hong Kong has crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, killing all four crew and at least 33 people on the ground. The Boeing 747 operated by ACT Airlines crashed as it was about to land in fog at Manas airport, 25km (15 miles) north of the capital, Bishkek. At least 15 buildings were destroyed in the village outside the airport, with a number of children among the dead. Flight TK6491 was to have stopped at Manas en route to Istanbul in Turkey. Kyrgyz authorities have declared a day of mourning for Tuesday. ACT is an Istanbul-based airline operating under the name MyCargo. The plane is believed to have been about 14 years old. Deputy PM Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev said on state TV: "According to preliminary information, the plane crashed due to a pilot error." 'Like an earthquake' One witness, Baktygul Kurbatova, told local media: "I woke up because of a bright red light outside. I couldn't understand what was happening. (BBC.com) ••• #b747 #boeing #aviation #aircraft #plane #airplane #jumbojet #crash #video #видео #youtube #vídeo #kyrgyzstan

