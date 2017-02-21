¡Asombroso! Mira a la niña que nació con el corazón fuera del pecho (+Fotos)

A través de la cuenta de Instagram @Dariborun, la mamá de la pequeña cuenta la historia con el fin de poder juntar fondos para su causa, se puede observar que en las fotos la niña a pesar de su extraña enfermedad se muestra sonriente e irradiando una luz especial
Fotos: Instagram
Virsaviya «Bathsheba» Borun-Goncharova, una pequeña niña alemana de siete años tiene una historia impresionante que ha impactado la vida de miles de personas a través de Instagram debido a que tiene una extraña y poco usual enfermedad llamada síndrome torácico abdominal, esta patología solo ocurre en uno de cada millón de bebés.
El corazón de la pequeña solo cuenta con una delgada capa de piel protectora, y cuando la niña empeora, comienza a sentir asfixia y un dolor muy fuerte tanto en la vejiga como en los riñones. Por sus problemas de respiración, Virsaviya solo puede vivir en lugares de clima cálido.
A pesar de su disposición, diversos cirujanos se han negado a operarla debido al riesgo de la cirugía por su alta presión arterial. Su familia está probando medicinas alternativas para bajar su presión y así poder proceder a un tratamiento quirúrgico.
Virsaviya intenta tener una vida tranquila y normal hasta donde puede, ella baila, canta, actúa y hace gimnasia, en su cuenta @Dariborun puedes observar fotografías y videos que erizan la piel:
My silly #VirsaviyaWarrior is always laughing even when she is sick 😄 I'm glad that she taking that from me , I'm glad I'm showing her my example every single day how to be strong and happy and grateful no matter how you feel 💪🏾 no tears , only smile 😌✊🏽 thank you lord for everything you do for us 🙏🏾✝❤️
Stay strong and positive guys , listen preachers , eat healthy , smile even when there is no reasons , find your reason to laugh ✊🏽
When my #VirsaviyaWarrior was 3 years old 😍 photographer @glazastikfinch
I thank Jesus for everything we have ✝🙏🏾 look at this wonderful person 😍 she believes that she will be able to become an actress despite the way she look different from others ✊🏽 do you believe she can ?
