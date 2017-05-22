Los ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2017

Drake se coronó como el gran ganador de los Billboard Music Awards 2017. El canadiense obtuvo el premio más importante de la noche, Top Artist, y superó el récord de Adele como el artistas que ha ganado más Premios Billboard en un año: 13. Él recibió 22 nominaciones

Foto: Agencias



EE UU –En la categoría Drake competía con Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes y The Chainsmokers. De ellos solo el rapero y The Chainsmokers llegaron a la ceremonia.

El auditorio del T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas (Nevada, EE UU) albergó presentaciones de Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars y Lorde.

Esta es la lista con los ganadores de los Premios Billboard en todas las categorías:

Artista del año:

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Femenino:

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Mejor Artista Masculino:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Mejor canción Top 100:

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer,”

The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Mejor álbum Billboard 200:

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Mejor artista nuevo:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Premio al éxito de los charts de Billboard:

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor dúo/grupo:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista Billboard 200:

Beyoncé

Drake

Prince Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Mejor artista Hot 100:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Artista con más ventas:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista en radio:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista streaming:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista en redes sociales:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Mejor tour del año:

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor artista de R&B:

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Mejor gira de R&B:

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Mejor artista de Rap:

J. Colee

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Mejor gira de rap:

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Mejor artista de country:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Mejor gira de country:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Mejor artista de rock:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Mejor gira de rock:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor artista latino:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Mejor artista de música dance / electrónica:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Mejor artista de música cristiana:

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Mejor artista de gospel:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Mejor álbum – ranking Billboard 200:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Mejor banda sonora / álbum de elenco:

Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Mejor álbum de R&B:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Mejor álbum de rap:

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Mejor álbum de country:

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Mejor álbum de rock:

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Mejor álbum latino:

J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Mejor álbum de música dance / electrónica:

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

Mejor álbum de música cristiana:

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed

Mejor álbum de gospel:

Tamela Mann, One Way

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Mejor canción – ranking hot 100:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Canción más vendida:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Mejor canción de radio:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Mejor canción online (audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Mejor canción online (video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Mejor colaboración:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Mejor canción de R&B:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Mejor colaboración en R&B:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Mejor canción de rap:

Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Mejor colaboración en rap:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Mejor canción de country:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Mejor colaboración en country:

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Mejor canción en rock:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X

Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Mejor canción latina:

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Mejor álbum de música dance /electrónica:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Canción cristiana más popular:

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Family, “The Will”

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Canción de gospel más popular: