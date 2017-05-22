Los ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2017

Drake se coronó como el gran ganador de los Billboard Music Awards 2017. El canadiense obtuvo el premio más importante de la noche, Top Artist, y superó el récord de Adele como el artistas que ha ganado más Premios Billboard en un año: 13. Él recibió 22 nominaciones
EE UU –En la categoría Drake competía con Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes y The Chainsmokers. De ellos solo el rapero y The Chainsmokers llegaron a la ceremonia.
El auditorio del T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas (Nevada, EE UU) albergó presentaciones de Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars y Lorde.
Esta es la lista con los ganadores de los Premios Billboard en todas las categorías:
Artista del año:
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Justin Bieber
- The Chainsmokers
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes
- Rihanna
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Femenino:
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Ariana Grande
- Rihanna
- Sia
Mejor Artista Masculino:
- Justin Bieber
- Drake
- Future
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Mejor canción Top 100:
- The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer,”
- The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Mejor álbum Billboard 200:
- Beyoncé, Lemonade
- Drake, Views
- Rihanna, Anti
- Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
- The Weeknd, Starboy
Mejor artista nuevo:
- Alessia Cara
- Desiigner
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Lukas Graham
- Zayn
Premio al éxito de los charts de Billboard:
- Luke Bryan
- The Chainsmokers
- Nicki Minaj
- The Weeknd
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor dúo/grupo:
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Guns N’ Roses
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista Billboard 200:
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Prince Twenty One Pilots
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista Hot 100:
- The Chainsmokers
- Drake
- Rihanna
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Weeknd
Artista con más ventas:
- The Chainsmokers
- Drake
- Prince
- Justin Timberlake
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista en radio:
- Justin Bieber
- The Chainsmokers
- Drake
- Rihanna
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista streaming:
- The Chainsmokers
- Desiigner
- Drake
- Rihanna
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor artista en redes sociales:
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Selena Gomez
- Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes
Mejor tour del año:
- Justin Bieber
- Beyonce
- Coldplay
- Guns N’ Roses
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Mejor artista de R&B:
- Beyonce
- Bruno Mars
- Frank Ocean
- Rihanna
- The Weeknd
Mejor gira de R&B:
- Beyonce
- Lionel Richie
- Rihanna
Mejor artista de Rap:
- J. Colee
- Desiigner
- Drake
- Future
- Rae Sremmurd
Mejor gira de rap:
- Drake
- Future
- Kanye West
Mejor artista de country:
- Florida Georgia Line
- Blake Shelton
- Keith Urban
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
Mejor gira de country:
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Dixie Chicks
Mejor artista de rock:
- Coldplay
- The Lumineers
- Metallica
- Twenty One Pilots
- X Ambassadors
Mejor gira de rock:
- Coldplay
- Guns N’ Roses
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Mejor artista latino:
- J Balvin
- Juan Gabriel
- Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
- Maluma
- Nicky Jam
Mejor artista de música dance / electrónica:
- The Chainsmokers
- Calvin Harris
- Major Lazer
- DJ Snake
- Lindsey Stirling
Mejor artista de música cristiana:
- Lauren Daigle
- Hillsong Worship
- Hillary Scott & the Family
- Skillet
- Chris Tomlin
Mejor artista de gospel:
- Jekalyn Carr
- Kirk Franklin
- Travis Greene
- Tamela Mann
- Hezekiah Walker
Mejor álbum – ranking Billboard 200:
- Beyonce, Lemonade
- Drake, Views
- Rihanna, Anti
- Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
- The Weeknd, Starboy
Mejor banda sonora / álbum de elenco:
- Hamilton: An American Musical
- Moana
- Purple Rain
- Suicide Squad: The Album
- Trolls
Mejor álbum de R&B:
- Beyonce, Lemonade
- Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
- Frank Ocean, Blonde
- Rihanna, Anti
- The Weeknd, Starboy
Mejor álbum de rap:
- J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
- Drake, Views
- Kevin Gates, Isla
- DJ Khaled, Major Key
- A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Mejor álbum de country:
- Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
- Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
- Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
- Chris Stapleton, Traveller
- Keith Urban, Ripcord
Mejor álbum de rock:
- The Lumineers, Cleopatra
- Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct
- Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
- Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Mejor álbum latino:
- J Balvin, Energia
- CNCO, Primera Cita
- Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2
- Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
- Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Mejor álbum de música dance / electrónica:
- The Chainsmokers, Bouquet
- The Chainsmokers, Collage
- Flume, Skin
- Kygo, Cloud Nine
- Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough
Mejor álbum de música cristiana:
- Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing
- Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
- Joey + Rory, Hymns
- Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains
- Skillet, Unleashed
Mejor álbum de gospel:
- Tamela Mann, One Way
- Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
- Travis Greene, The Hill
- Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live
- Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2
Mejor canción – ranking hot 100:
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Canción más vendida:
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”
- Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Mejor canción de radio:
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
- Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Mejor canción online (audio):
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
- Rihanna, “Needed Me”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Mejor canción online (video):
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- Desiigner, “Panda”
- Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
- Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Mejor colaboración:
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Mejor canción de R&B:
- Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
- Rihanna, “Needed Me”
- Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Mejor colaboración en R&B:
- Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”
- Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Mejor canción de rap:
- Desiigner, “Panda”
- Drake, “Fake Love”
- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
- Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
- Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Mejor colaboración en rap:
- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
- Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
- Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
- Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
- Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Mejor canción de country:
- Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
- Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
- Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
- Little Big Town, “Better Man”
- Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Mejor colaboración en country:
- Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”
- Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
- Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”
- Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
- Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”
Mejor canción en rock:
- Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X
- Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
- X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”
Mejor canción latina:
- Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”
- Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
- Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”
- Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
- Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”
Mejor álbum de música dance /electrónica:
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
- Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”
- DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”
Canción cristiana más popular:
- Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”
- Hillary Scott & The Family, “The Will”
- Skillet, “Feel Invincible”
- Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”
- Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”
Canción de gospel más popular:
- Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”
- Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
- Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”
- Travis Greene, “Made A Way”
- Hezekiah Walker, “Better”
