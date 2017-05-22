Titulares

Los ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2017

22 de mayo, 2017 - 10:09 am
Con información del El comercio

Drake se coronó como el gran ganador de los Billboard Music Awards 2017. El canadiense obtuvo el premio más importante de la noche, Top Artist, y superó el récord de Adele como el artistas que ha ganado más Premios Billboard en un año: 13. Él recibió 22 nominaciones

EE UU –En la categoría Drake competía con Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes y The Chainsmokers. De ellos solo el rapero y The Chainsmokers llegaron a la ceremonia.

El auditorio del T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas (Nevada, EE UU) albergó presentaciones de Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars y Lorde.

Esta es la lista con los ganadores de los Premios Billboard en todas las categorías:

Artista del año:

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Justin Bieber
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Drake
  • Ariana Grande
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Rihanna
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Femenino:

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Ariana Grande
  • Rihanna
  • Sia

Mejor Artista Masculino:

  • Justin Bieber
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Shawn Mendes
  • The Weeknd

Mejor canción Top 100:

  • The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer,”
  • The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
  • Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
  • Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Mejor álbum Billboard 200:

  • Beyoncé, Lemonade
  • Drake, Views
  • Rihanna, Anti
  • Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
  • The Weeknd, Starboy

Mejor artista nuevo:

  • Alessia Cara
  • Desiigner
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Lukas Graham
  • Zayn

Premio al éxito de los charts de Billboard:

  • Luke Bryan
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Nicki Minaj
  • The Weeknd
  • Twenty One Pilots

Mejor dúo/grupo:

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Coldplay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Guns N’ Roses
  • Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista Billboard 200:

  • Beyoncé
  • Drake
  • Prince Twenty One Pilots
  • The Weeknd

Mejor artista Hot 100:

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Drake
  • Rihanna
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • The Weeknd

Artista con más ventas:

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Drake
  • Prince
  • Justin Timberlake
  • Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista en radio:

  • Justin Bieber
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Drake
  • Rihanna
  • Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista streaming:

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Desiigner
  • Drake
  • Rihanna
  • Twenty One Pilots

Mejor artista en redes sociales:

  • Justin Bieber
  • BTS
  • Selena Gomez
  • Ariana Grande
  • Shawn Mendes

Mejor tour del año:

  • Justin Bieber
  • Beyonce
  • Coldplay
  • Guns N’ Roses
  • Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor artista de R&B: 

  • Beyonce
  • Bruno Mars
  • Frank Ocean
  • Rihanna
  • The Weeknd

Mejor gira de R&B:

  • Beyonce
  • Lionel Richie
  • Rihanna

Mejor artista de Rap:

  • J. Colee
  • Desiigner
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Rae Sremmurd

Mejor gira de rap:

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kanye West

Mejor artista de country:

  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Blake Shelton
  • Keith Urban
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Jason Aldean

Mejor gira de country:

  • Luke Bryan
  • Kenny Chesney
  • Dixie Chicks

Mejor artista de rock:

  • Coldplay
  • The Lumineers
  • Metallica
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • X Ambassadors

Mejor gira de rock:

  • Coldplay
  • Guns N’ Roses
  • Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor artista latino:

  • J Balvin
  • Juan Gabriel
  • Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
  • Maluma
  • Nicky Jam

Mejor artista de música dance / electrónica:

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Calvin Harris
  • Major Lazer
  • DJ Snake
  • Lindsey Stirling

Mejor artista de música cristiana:

  • Lauren Daigle
  • Hillsong Worship
  • Hillary Scott & the Family
  • Skillet
  • Chris Tomlin

Mejor artista de gospel:

  • Jekalyn Carr
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Travis Greene
  • Tamela Mann
  • Hezekiah Walker

Mejor álbum – ranking Billboard 200:

  • Beyonce, Lemonade
  • Drake, Views
  • Rihanna, Anti
  • Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
  • The Weeknd, Starboy

Mejor banda sonora / álbum de elenco:

  • Hamilton: An American Musical
  • Moana
  • Purple Rain
  • Suicide Squad: The Album
  • Trolls

Mejor álbum de R&B:

  • Beyonce, Lemonade
  • Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
  • Frank Ocean, Blonde
  • Rihanna, Anti
  • The Weeknd, Starboy

Mejor álbum de rap:

  • J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
  • Drake, Views
  • Kevin Gates, Isla
  • DJ Khaled, Major Key
  • A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Mejor álbum de country:

  • Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
  • Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
  • Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
  • Chris Stapleton, Traveller
  • Keith Urban, Ripcord

Mejor álbum de rock:

  • The Lumineers, Cleopatra
  • Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct
  • Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
  • Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Mejor álbum latino:

  • J Balvin, Energia
  • CNCO, Primera Cita
  • Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2
  • Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
  • Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Mejor álbum de música dance / electrónica:

  • The Chainsmokers, Bouquet
  • The Chainsmokers, Collage
  • Flume, Skin
  • Kygo, Cloud Nine
  • Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

Mejor álbum de música cristiana:

  • Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing
  • Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
  • Joey + Rory, Hymns
  • Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains
  • Skillet, Unleashed

Mejor álbum de gospel:

  • Tamela Mann, One Way
  • Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
  • Travis Greene, The Hill
  • Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live
  • Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Mejor canción – ranking hot 100:

  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
  • Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
  • Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Canción más vendida:

  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
  • Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”
  • Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Mejor canción de radio:

  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
  • Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
  • Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
  • Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Mejor canción online (audio):

  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
  • Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
  • D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
  • Rihanna, “Needed Me”
  • The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Mejor canción online (video):

  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
  • Desiigner, “Panda”
  • Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
  • Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Mejor colaboración:

  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
  • Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
  • Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
  • The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Mejor canción de R&B:

  • Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
  • Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
  • Rihanna, “Needed Me”
  • Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
  • The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Mejor colaboración en R&B:

  • Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”
  • Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
  • The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
  • The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Mejor canción de rap:

  • Desiigner, “Panda”
  • Drake, “Fake Love”
  • D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
  • Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
  • Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Mejor colaboración en rap:

  • D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
  • Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
  • Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
  • Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
  • Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Mejor canción de country:

  • Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
  • Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
  • Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
  • Little Big Town, “Better Man”
  • Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Mejor colaboración en country:

  • Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”
  • Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
  • Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”
  • Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
  • Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Mejor canción en rock:

  • Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X
  • Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
  • X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Mejor canción latina:

  • Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”
  • Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
  • Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”
  • Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
  • Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Mejor álbum de música dance /electrónica:

  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
  • The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
  • Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
  • Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”
  • DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Canción cristiana más popular:

  • Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”
  • Hillary Scott & The Family, “The Will”
  • Skillet, “Feel Invincible”
  • Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”
  • Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Canción de gospel más popular:

  • Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”
  • Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
  • Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”
  • Travis Greene, “Made A Way”
  • Hezekiah Walker, “Better”

 

